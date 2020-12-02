U.S. Congress passes bill that could delist Chinese stocks from U.S. markets

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards.

The measure passed by unanimous voice vote, after passing the senate by unanimous consent earlier this year, sending it to the White House where President Donald Trump was expected to sign it into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Chris Reese)