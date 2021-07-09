U.S. Commerce set to add more than 30 companies to economic blacklist

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is set on Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

They will be among a total of more than 30 companies and entities being added from various countries around the world, the sources said.

The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow an announcement last month that added five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Gaerth Jones)