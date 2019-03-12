Target LGBT
U.S. religious freedom envoy urges China to release Taiwan activist

TAIPEI, March 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador for religious freedom on Tuesday called for the release of a Taiwan activist jailed in China, saying the case was highly concerning to the U.S. government.

Sam Brownback said activist Li Ming-che, a community college lecturer and an activist at a human rights non-governmental organisation in Taiwan, should be reunited with his wife.

Li was found guilty of subversion in November in a trial that his wife denounced as illegitimate and has since been held in central China’s Hunan province.

