FCC affirms Huawei poses U.S. national security threat

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it had rejected a petition from Huawei Technologies Co asking the agency to reconsider its decision designating the Chinese company as a U.S. national security threat to communications networks.

The FCC said in June it had formally designated Chinese’s Huawei and ZTE Corp as threats, a declaration that bars U.S. firms from tapping an $8.3 billion government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. The FCC affirmed its ZTE designation last month. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

