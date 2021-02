FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to impose a Trump-era rule, effective next month targeting Chinese technology firms that pose a threat to the United States, following objections from U.S. businesses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2NH0lKV