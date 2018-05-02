FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. considering restrictions on Chinese telecoms companies -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is considering executive action to restrict some Chinese companies’ ability to sell telecommunications equipment in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move, which if implemented would likely affect Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp, two of the world’s major telecommunications equipment manufacturers, was based on national security concerns, the Journal said, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The White House fid not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander)

