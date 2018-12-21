Energy
December 21, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chinese national charged with stealing trade secrets-U.S. Justice Dept

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday a Chinese national had been arrested for stealing trade secrets from a U.S.-based petroleum company, his employer, related to a product worth more than $1 billion.

The Chinese national, Hongjin Tan, allegedly downloaded hundreds of files related to the manufacture of a “research and development downstream energy market product,” which he planned to use to benefit a company in China that had offered him a job, the Justice Department said. He was arrested on Thursday and will next appear in court on Wednesday, the department said. (Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

