Senators urge U.S. Justice Dept to probe TikTok, Zoom

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Senators Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Josh Hawley, a Republican, wrote to the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday to urge a probe of video technology company Zoom and social media company TikTok.

The two lawmakers said they were asking for the investigation because of reports of violations of Americans’ civil liberties.

“Based on numerous reports, we are extremely concerned that Zoom and TikTok have disclosed private information about Americans to the PRC and engaged in censorship on behalf of the Chinese government,” they said in the letter. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)