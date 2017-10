WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will visit China this week for talks that will include the crisis over North Korea and trade, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Tillerson’s Sept. 28-30 trip for talks with senior Chinese officials would also lay the groundwork for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China in November, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a regular news briefing.