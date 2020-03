WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had made a final determination that subsidized imports of wood cabinets and vanities from China were harming American producers, locking in tariffs for a period of five years.

The United States imported some $4.4 billion worth of wooden cabinets, vanities and their components from China in 2018. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chris Reese)