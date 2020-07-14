Market News
July 14, 2020 / 2:45 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

China's H1 exports to U.S. down 8.1% y/y, imports fall 1.5%

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China’s exports to the United States fell by 8.1% in the first half from the same period a year earlier while imports from the U.S. declined 1.5%, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the figures cited by Li were yuan-denominated or dollar-denominated.

The customs agency has yet to release dollar-denominated figures for overall trade.

China and United States should create favorable conditions to implement the Phase 1 trade deal, Li said.

Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Stella Qiu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below