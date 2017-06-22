FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer 'troubled' by Ford's China move

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Thursday that he was concerned about Ford Motor Co's announcement earlier this week that it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States.

"I find that very troubling. I want to look and see what incentives there are. It doesn't necessarily make sense to me," Lighthizer said before a panel of lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

"If it happened for reasons that are non-economic reasons, then I think the administration should take action," he added.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

