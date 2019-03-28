Mnuchin says U.S. eyes productive trade meetings in China

BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer looked forward to “productive meetings” as they arrived in Beijing leading a delegation for trade talks with China.

“Ambassador Lighthizer and myself are pleased to be back here in Beijing, and we look forward to productive meetings,” Mnuchin told reporters at a hotel in the Chinese capital.

On Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters China had made unprecedented proposals in talks on a range of issues, including forced technology transfer, as the countries work to overcome the remaining obstacles to a deal to end their trade war. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)