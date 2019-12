US Commerce Secretary: Trump's objectives on U.S.-China trade deal haven't changed

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Tuesday told CNBC that President Donald Trump’s objectives on a trade deal with China have not changed and that Trump is under no time pressure to complete a deal.

Ross also said that planned tariffs on Chinese imports will be imposed on Dec. 15 unless there is some real reason to postpone, such as substantive progress in talks. He said that he expects staff-level talks with China to continue but there are no high-level meetings scheduled. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)