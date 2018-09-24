FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2018 / 5:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

China accuses U.S. of "trade bullyism" amid escalating dispute - Xinhua

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of engaging in “trade bullyism” and intimidating other countries to submit to its will through measures such as tariffs, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday, hours after the two sides imposed fresh duties on each other’s goods.

Xinhua, citing a white paper on the bilateral trade dispute published by China’s State Council, said China has sought to resolve the issue for the sake of the two parties’ common interest but that the new U.S. administration “has been contradicting itself and constantly challenging China,” leading to a rapid escalation of the dispute. (Reporting by Se Young Lee, Min Zhang and Yilei Sun; Editing by Kim Coghill)

