Trump: U.S. will lift tariffs on China after Phase 2 deal finished

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would remove all U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports as soon as the two countries completed the Phase 2 part of their trade agreement, adding that he does not expect there to be a Phase 3 pact.

“I’m leaving them on because otherwise we have no cards to negotiate with,” Trump said at a White House event to sign the Phase 1 deal. “But they will all come off as soon as we finish Phase 2.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)