Trump says U.S. will be 'taxing' China until trade deal is reached

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday Chinese President Xi Jinping was not moving fast enough on reaching a trade agreement and that the United States would be “taxing” China until a deal is secured.

Trump, speaking to reporters, also said he was not concerned about a drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after he announced earlier on Thursday that the United States would slap additional tariffs on Chinese goods on Sept. 1. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)