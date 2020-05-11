Bonds News
May 11, 2020 / 9:01 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Trump says not in favor of reopening China trade deal

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said he is not in favor of the United States reopening negotiations with China on Phase 1 of a trade deal, which the two countries agreed on at the beginning of the year.

“No, not at all, not even a little bit,” Trump said at a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1, as some Chinese advisers have reportedly urged. “I’m not interested. We signed a deal. I’ve heard that too - they’d like to re-open the trade talks to make it a better deal for them.” (Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

