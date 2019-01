WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday sounded upbeat about negotiations to end a trade war with China, saying they are coming along very well.

Currently, the United States and China are about one month into their 90-day hiatus in implementing tariffs and taking other measures in a trade war that dominated much of 2018, as they work on hammering out a deal. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by James Dalgleish)