China partially wins WTO case over Obama-era U.S. tariffs

GENEVA, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States did not fully comply with a 2014 ruling against its anti-subsidy tariffs on a range of Chinese products, a World Trade Organization compliance panel said on Wednesday, in a ruling that either side can appeal within 20 days.

China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge U.S. anti-subsidy tariffs on 17 Chinese exports including solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders and aluminium extrusions.

The WTO panel agreed that the United States had not correctly used third country prices to assess the subsidies, but supported the U.S. assertion that exporters were getting subsidies from Chinese “public bodies”, despite China’s claims to the contrary. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)