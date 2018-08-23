FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says will continue to fight back against U.S. tariffs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 23 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that Beijing will have to continue to fight back against the latest implementation of U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods.

China will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against the U.S. action, the ministry also said in a statement on its website.

The latest round of U.S., Chinese import tariffs on each other’s goods took effect as of 0401 GMT on Thursday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
