June 28, 2018 / 2:34 AM / in an hour

China says carefully monitoring U.S. policies on inbound investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it would carefully monitor U.S. policies on inbound investments, stressing that the country opposes using national security as grounds to restrict investments.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng made the comments in a regular briefing in Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he will use a strengthened national security review process to thwart Chinese acquisitions of sensitive American technologies, a softer approach than imposing China-specific investment restrictions. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Writing by Yawen Chen; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
