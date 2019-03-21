China says top U.S. trade officials to visit Beijing March 28-29

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that a U.S. trade delegation headed by Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will visit Beijing on March 28-29 for another round of negotiations.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will travel to the U.S. in early April for more talks, Gao Feng, the commerce ministry spokesman told reporters in a regular briefing.
Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoing Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore