CORRECTED-China says hopes U.S. firms will lobby Washington to defend their China interests

(Corrects 2nd graf to say that GE, not Qualcomm, recently increased production in China)

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday it hopes American firms operating in China will lobby the U.S. government and defend their interests as they will be impacted by U.S. trade action.

General Electric, Ford, BMW and Tesla have recently increased production capacity in China, ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters at a regular briefing. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk)