FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says there is a good chance of a trade deal with China
Sections
Featured
High-profile investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
SOHN INVESTMENT CONFERENCE
High-profile investors bet on stocks tied to millennials
Express Scripts targets new drugs to change pricing dynamic
Health
Express Scripts targets new drugs to change pricing dynamic
Rio drug gangs unfazed by Brazil's army
World
Rio drug gangs unfazed by Brazil's army
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 24, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says there is a good chance of a trade deal with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there was a good chance that the United States could reach a trade agreement with China and that his treasury secretary would head there for negotiations in a few days.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said the United States was engaged in serious trade talks with the European Union, and negotiations with Mexico and Canada over North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA) were going nicely. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by David Alexander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.