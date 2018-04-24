Trump says there is a good chance of a trade deal with China

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there was a good chance that the United States could reach a trade agreement with China and that his treasury secretary would head there for negotiations in a few days.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said the United States was engaged in serious trade talks with the European Union, and negotiations with Mexico and Canada over North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA) were going nicely. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by David Alexander)