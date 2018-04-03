FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 9:33 PM / in 21 hours

U.S. unveils tariffs on $50 bln worth of Chinese imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration said on Tuesday it would hit China with 25 percent tariffs on some 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products as part of its drive to force changes in Beijing’s intellectual property practices.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office unveiled a list of mainly non-consumer products representing about $50 billion of annual imports that would nonetheless hit supply chains for many manufacturers. The list ranges from chemicals to light-emitting diodes, motorcycles and dental devices. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)

