Trump signs order to safeguard U.S. telecommunication networks

May 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by firms posing a national security risk, paving the way for a ban on doing business with China’s Huawei Technologies Co .

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Trump was expected to take action on the long-awaited proposal this week. The executive order invokes the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the authority to regulate commerce in response to a national emergency that threatens the United States. The order directs the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up a plan for enforcement. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Tom Brown)