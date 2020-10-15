Trump has not spoken with Chinese President Xi in a while, does not want to

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, citing his concerns about China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said he has not spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a while and does not want to.
“I have not spoken to him in a while because I don’t want to speak to him,” Trump told Fox Business Network in an interview, adding that China was continuing to order U.S. goods under a U.S.-China trade deal signed in January.
The president declined to comment when asked if Xi had reached out to him.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
