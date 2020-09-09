U.S. blocking visas of some Chinese graduate students and researchers - DHS

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The United States is blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers to prevent them from stealing sensitive research, Chad Wolf, the acting head of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said on Wednesday.

In a speech in Washington, Wolf repeated U.S. charges of unjust business practices and industrial espionage by China, including attempts to steal coronavirus research, and accused it of abusing student visas to exploit American academia.

“We are blocking visas for certain Chinese graduate students and researchers with ties to China’s military fusion strategy to prevent them from stealing and otherwise appropriating sensitive research,” he said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)