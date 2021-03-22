UPDATE 1-U.S. weighs next steps on China after talks, sanctions -White House

(New throughout, adds background and comment from White House spokeswoman)

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The White House said it was evaluating its next steps toward China after testy talks in Alaska last week between key U.S. and Chinese officials and sanctions over alleged abuses in Xinjiang announced earlier on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters at a briefing, said the United States cannot rule out any further actions on China and that it continued to have concerns about human rights related to China’s Xinjiang region.

“We continue to have grave concerns about China’s crimes against humanity and genocide on Uighurs in Xinjiang,” Psaki said, noting it was an issue that was raised both in Alaska as well as in a recent call between U.S. and Chinese Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping.

When pressed about future sanctions, Psaki left the door open.

“We will be evaluating what the appropriate next steps are in close coordination with our allies around the world,” she said.

The remarks came after the first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration got off to a fiery start in Alaska last week, with both sides leveling sharp rebukes of the others' policies in a rare public display that underscored the level of bilateral tension.