January 18, 2018 / 3:14 PM / in 2 hours

United States wins WTO chicken ruling against China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The United States largely won a World Trade Organization ruling on Thursday that China had failed to comply with an earlier ruling against its punitive tariffs on U.S. broiler chickens.

The United States originally went to the WTO in September 2011, complaining about Chinese anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs. China later lowered the tariffs but Washington said it had not done enough to comply.

Either side can appeal against the compliance ruling. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

