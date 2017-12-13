US tells WTO of Chinese firms it says are state-backed

GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States has notified the World Trade Organization of seven Chinese companies that it says should have been flagged as state trading enterprises under the WTO rules, according to a WTO filing dated Nov. 29 and published on Wednesday.

It named the firms as China Tobacco International Inc, China National Offshore Oil Corporation, Sinochem Group, China International Petroleum and Chemicals Co., Ltd., China National Agricultural Means of Production Group Co., Chinatex Corporation and Xinjiang Yin Long International Agriculture Cooperation Co., Ltd. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)