WTO panel set up on China-USA row on grain import quotas

GENEVA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute panel was set up on Friday to rule on a U.S. complaint over Chinese import quotas on farm goods including wheat, rice and corn, a trade official said.

The panel on tariff rate quotas (TRQs) for agricultural products was automatically established as it was the second request by the United States at the WTO Dispute Settlement Body, after China blocked the first attempt on Aug. 31.

The row was initiated under the Obama administration which sought consultations on Dec. 15, but the Trump administration moved ahead with the case saying that the quotas hurt U.S. farm exports. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Hugh Lawson)