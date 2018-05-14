FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says appreciates U.S. position on ZTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday the country appreciated the U.S. position on ZTE Corp , following a pledge by President Donald Trump to help the firm “get back into business, fast.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China is in close communications with the United States on ZTE, which suspended its main operations after the U.S. Commerce Department banned American firms from selling to ZTE for seven years. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong Writing by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Darren Schuettler)

