Commerce Dept bars U.S. companies from selling to China's ZTE

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The United States has banned American companies from selling telecommunications equipment to China’s ZTE Corp after the Chinese company illegally shipped telecom equipment to Iran and North Korea, the Commerce Department said on Monday.

“ZTE made false statements to the U.S. Government when they were originally caught and put on the Entity List, made false statements during the reprieve it was given, and made false statements again during its probation,” Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said in a statement (Reporting by David Lawder and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)