U.S. Commerce's Ross says exploring alternative remedies for ZTE's actions

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - The United States will look at whether there are other ways to deal with Chinese telecommunication company ZTE’s violations of U.S. sanctions law, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday.

“ZTE did do some inappropriate things ... the question is are there alternative remedies to the ones we had originally put forward and that’s the area we will be exploring very, very promptly,” Ross said at an event in Washington. (Reporting by David Lawder and Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)