May 22, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senate's top Democrat warns on relaxation of U.S. sales ban on ZTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday warned against relaxing a U.S. order banning American companies from supplying Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE Corp , saying it would be a capitulation to Beijing by the Trump administration.

“Every American should be alarmed by the reports that President Trump may allow ZTE into American markets,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Putting our national security at risk for minor trade concessions is the very definition of short-sighted and frankly it would be a capitulation on the part of the Trump administration.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

