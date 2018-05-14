FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 6:43 PM / in 2 hours

Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China's ZTE -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump asked Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to look into U.S. restrictions placed on Chinese telecommunication company ZTE Corp , a White House spokesman said on Monday, calling the limits “an issue of high concern for China.”

Trump asked Ross to look into the matter, “consistent with applicable laws and regulations, and it’s been brought up at a number of levels ... as part of bilateral talks on a number of issues,” White House spokesman Raj Shah told a regular news briefing. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

