April 17, 2018 / 1:13 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

China commerce ministry says hopes U.S. can appropriately deal with issue on ZTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it hopes the United States can appropriately deal with the issue involving Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp in accordance with laws and rules.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has banned U.S. companies from selling components to ZTE for seven years, U.S. officials said on Monday.

The Chinese commerce ministry said it will closely monitor the situation on ZTE and will be prepared to take action to protect the interests of Chinese firms. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
