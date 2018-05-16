FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 1:26 PM / in 2 hours

Trump says China has "much to give" in trade negotiations - Twitter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said “nothing has happened” with China’s ZTE Corp and that Beijing has “much to give” Washington on trade.

“Nothing has happened with ZTE except as it pertains to the larger trade deal,” Trump said on Twitter.

“We have not seen China’s demands yet, which should be few in that previous U.S. Administrations have done so poorly in negotiating. The U.S. has very little to give, because it has given so much over the years. China has much to give!” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

