White House's Kudlow: Not certain what US will do on China's ZTE -Politico interview

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday it was far from certain what steps the U.S. government would take on China’s ZTE Corp, which he said was more an enforcement issue rather that a trade issue.

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to revisit penalties for telecom maker ZTE for flouting U.S. sanctions on trade with Iran.

“I think the issue here is how harsh the remedies, how harsh the enforcement,” Kudlow said in an interview with Politico news outlet. “The issue here is not simply letting them off but perhaps to do so in a manner that they could conceivably go back into business. I don’t want to get that far down the road but I think that’s the intent.”