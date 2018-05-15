FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 12:49 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

White House's Kudlow: Not certain what US will do on China's ZTE -Politico interview

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday it was far from certain what steps the U.S. government would take on China’s ZTE Corp, which he said was more an enforcement issue rather that a trade issue.

U.S. President Donald Trump has directed the Commerce Department to revisit penalties for telecom maker ZTE for flouting U.S. sanctions on trade with Iran.

“I think the issue here is how harsh the remedies, how harsh the enforcement,” Kudlow said in an interview with Politico news outlet. “The issue here is not simply letting them off but perhaps to do so in a manner that they could conceivably go back into business. I don’t want to get that far down the road but I think that’s the intent.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.