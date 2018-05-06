FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2018 / 1:10 PM / in 2 minutes

ZTE applies to U.S. Commerce department for suspension of business ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China’s ZTE Corp (0763.HK) (000063.SZ) has submitted an application to the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security for the suspension of a business ban, it said in a filing to Shenzhen stock exchange on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: A ZTE smart phone is pictured in this illustration taken April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Illustration/File Photo

Washington imposed a seven-year ban on U.S. companies selling components and software to ZTE after finding the Chinese telecoms company breached U.S. sanctions on Iran.

    A U.S. trade delegation has said it would report back to President Donald Trump about China’s representations on ZTE after the two sides’ meet on May 3-4.

    Reporting by Min Zhang, John Ruwitch; Editing by Keith Weir

