December 20, 2019 / 3:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he had spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping about trade, Hong Kong and North Korea issues, citing “progress” but offering no further details.

“Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchase of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!)” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

