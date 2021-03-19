Combating semiconductor shortage a priority, U.S. Commerce chief says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday that addressing a shortage of semiconductors is top of mind, following a meeting with semiconductor industry executives.
“As Secretary of Commerce, combating the semiconductor shortage and investing in American manufacturing of semiconductor technology is going to be a priority of mine and I look forward to working alongside leaders like the Semiconductor Industry Association,” Raimondo said in a statement released by the Commerce Department.
Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese
