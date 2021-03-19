Combating semiconductor shortage a priority, U.S. Commerce chief says

FILE PHOTO: Gina Raimondo, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be secretary of Commerce, speaks during an event to announce members of Biden's economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque//File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Friday that addressing a shortage of semiconductors is top of mind, following a meeting with semiconductor industry executives.

“As Secretary of Commerce, combating the semiconductor shortage and investing in American manufacturing of semiconductor technology is going to be a priority of mine and I look forward to working alongside leaders like the Semiconductor Industry Association,” Raimondo said in a statement released by the Commerce Department.