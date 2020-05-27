9th Circuit sends nuisance lawsuits against oil majors to state court

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that lawsuits by Californian counties including San Mateo accusing dozens of oil majors of maintaining a nuisance by promoting and selling fossil fuels while knowing that burning those fuels would contribute to climate change can proceed in state court.

In a separate ruling, the same three-judge panel denied attempts by five oil companies, including Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil Corp, to keep in federal court similar high-profile lawsuits against them this time by San Francisco and Oakland.

