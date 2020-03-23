IN BRIEF: Judge freezes climate lawsuit over Boston-area Exxon terminal

A federal judge in Boston has put on hold a lawsuit by environmental advocates who claim that ExxonMobil Corp is unlawfully operating a marine terminal on the Mystic River in Massachusetts because it has failed to prepare it for increased coastal flooding and other effects of climate change that could result in illegal discharge of pollutants into the river.

Senior U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf on Saturday granted the oil major’s bid for a stay in the lawsuit by the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF), concluding that the impending renewal of a U.S. Environmental Agency permit for the 110-acre oil terminal could lead to faster resolution of the dispute should it include conditions addressing the plaintiff’s concerns.

