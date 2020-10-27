IN BRIEF: Split D.C. Court refuses to pause rule weakening methane protections

A federal appeals court denied on Tuesday separate bids by two dozen states and environmental groups to freeze or cancel a Trump administration rule that weakens curbs on methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.

A split three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court for the D.C. Circuit denied the motions to stay the so-called Rescission Rule, which on Sept. 14 rolled back methane emissions curbs and reduced requirements for leak detection.

