Oregon high court rejects kids' climate-change lawsuit

Oregon’s high court has struck down claims by two young plaintiffs that the state has an obligation as caretaker of public resources to do more to fight climate change and protect natural resources from its damaging effects, in the latest blow to youth activists who have filed similar state and federal lawsuits nationwide with little success so far.

In the lawsuit against the governor of Oregon, the state’s supreme court refused to expand the public trust doctrine to encompass the atmosphere, where greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change are released.

