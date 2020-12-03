Vermont governor, AG, rattle sabers over hinted climate act litigation

The attorney general of Vermont said Thursday that he would defend a landmark state law that mandates the state to abide by strict carbon emission-reductions targets, responding to suggestions by the governor and his office of a possible constitutional challenge to invalidate it.

Vermont’s Attorney General Thomas Donovan, a Democrat, said in a statement that he would fight a possible lawsuit by Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, after he and his administration suggested that the recently passed Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA), whose passage they opposed, could be met by litigation unless legislators amend it to address the governor’s concerns.

